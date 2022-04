Sunny on Thursday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high 11°C.

Tonight will be clear with a low zero and patchy frost.

Sunny again on Friday, with east wind becoming light near noon and a high 14°C.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high 14°C.

Showers on Sunday, but with a high 17°C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 18°C.