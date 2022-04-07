AM800 Weather for Thursday, April 7

Becoming cloudy Thursday morning, with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. West wind gusting to 50km/h and a high 10.

Tonight will be cloudy as well with another 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight and down to a low plus 2.

Cloudy on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h in the morning with a high 8.

Saturday will be cloudy as well with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high plus 5.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a high 10.

Monday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 13.