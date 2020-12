Here's the latest forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today..mainly cloudy. high zero. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.

Tonight..partly cloudy. low minus 7. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Friday.. rain or periods of freezing rain beginning early in the afternoon. wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. high plus 2. wind chill minus 11 in the morning.

Saturday..cloudy. high plus 4.

Sunday..cloudy. high plus 2.