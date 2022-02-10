AM800 Weather for Thursday, February 10
Cloudy on Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. West wind gusting to 40km/h with a high plus 1 but a wind chill of minus 9 this afternoon.
Tonight will be cloudy as well, windy and a low minus 3.
Cloudy again on Friday, with periods of snow beginning in the morning then changing to a few rain showers and flurries in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 60km/h in the morning, with a high plus 3.
Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low minus 3.
Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 4.
A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday as well with ahigh minus 8.
Monday another mix of sun and cloud and a high minus 6.