AM800 Weather for Thursday, February 10

Cloudy on Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. West wind gusting to 40km/h with a high plus 1 but a wind chill of minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight will be cloudy as well, windy and a low minus 3.

Cloudy again on Friday, with periods of snow beginning in the morning then changing to a few rain showers and flurries in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 60km/h in the morning, with a high plus 3.

Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low minus 3.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 4.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday as well with ahigh minus 8.

Monday another mix of sun and cloud and a high minus 6.