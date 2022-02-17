AM800 Weather for Thursday, February 17

A winter storm warning is in effect for our area.

Rain changing to freezing rain or ice pellets this morning then to periods of ice pellets mixed with snow this afternoon. Ice pellet amount 2 cm. North wind gusting to 40km/h near noon and the temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon.

Tonight we'll see snow at times heavy, changing to light snow after midnight and ending before morning. Amount 10 to 15 cm. Northwest wind gusting to 50km/h. Low minus 8.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, windy and a high minus 5.

Periods of snow overnight and a low minus 8.

Saturday clearing and a high minus 5.

Sunny on Sunday with a high plus 5.

Monday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 3.