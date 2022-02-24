AM800 Weather for Thursday, February 24

Mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Windy with a high minus 3, but a wind chill of minus 13 this morning.

Cloudy with snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 cm. Northeast wind becoming light before morning and the temperature steady near minus 5.

Snow ending in the morning on Friday, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Northwest wind gusting to 40km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High minus 2.

Sunny on Saturday with a high zero.

Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries on Sunday, with a high plus 1.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high minus 2.