AM800 Weather for Thursday, February 24
Mainly cloudy on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. Windy with a high minus 3, but a wind chill of minus 13 this morning.
Cloudy with snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 cm. Northeast wind becoming light before morning and the temperature steady near minus 5.
Snow ending in the morning on Friday, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Northwest wind gusting to 40km/h becoming light late in the afternoon. High minus 2.
Sunny on Saturday with a high zero.
Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries on Sunday, with a high plus 1.
Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high minus 2.