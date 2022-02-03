AM800 Weather for Thursday, February 3

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Thursday, replacing the snowfall warning previously in effect.

Periods of snow and local blowing snow during the day, with 5 centimetres expected. North wind gusting to 50km/h and the temperature steady near minus 5.

Snow ending this evening then partly cloudy, wind steady into the evening with a low of minus 9 and a wind chill of minus 16 overnight.

Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy near noon with a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. High minus 5.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a high minus 8.

Sunday another mix of sun and cloud and a high minus 4.