AM800 Weather for Thursday, January 27

Mainly cloudy with a few flurries this morning, then a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h. High minus 4, but a wind chill of minus 23 this morning.

Tonight will be cloudy with flurries beginning this evening then changing to a 30 per cent chance of flurries after midnight. Local amount 2 cm. Wind staying steady into the evening with a low minus 9.

Mainly cloudy on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning and in the afternoon. North wind gusting to 30 km/h and a high minus 7.

Saturday will be sunny with a high minus 11.

Periods of snow overnight Saturday, and a low minus 15.

Sunday we'll see snow with a high minus 5.