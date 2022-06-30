AM800 Weather for Thursday, June 30

A heat warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Sunny on Thursday, with a gusty south wind this morning. A high of 31°C but feeling like 35°C with the humidex.

Tonight will be clear, with the wind becoming light this evening and going down to a low 21°C.

Sunny in the morning on Friday, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and risk of a thunderstorm. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h in the morning with a high 31°C.

Saturday will be sunny as well, with a high 30°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, and a high 28°C.

And another mix of sun and cloud in the forecast for Monday, with a high 29°C.