AM800 Weather for Thursday, June 9

Mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. West wind gusting to 40km/h near noon with a high 20°C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches developing overnight and down to a low 9°C.

Friday will be sunny, with increasing cloudiness late in the morning then a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 22°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a high 24°C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high 25°C.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Monday, with a high 27°C.