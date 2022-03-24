AM800 Weather for Thursday, March 24
Cloudy on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches clearing this morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h with a high 9.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming light this evening and going down to a low plus 3.
Friday we'll have periods of rain mixed with snow. West wind gusting to 40km/h with a high 8.
Cloudy on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high plus 5.
Sunday will be cloudy as well with a high minus 2.
Sunny on Monday, and a high plus 2.