AM800 Weather for Thursday, March 24

Cloudy on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches clearing this morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h with a high 9.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming light this evening and going down to a low plus 3.

Friday we'll have periods of rain mixed with snow. West wind gusting to 40km/h with a high 8.

Cloudy on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high plus 5.

Sunday will be cloudy as well with a high minus 2.

Sunny on Monday, and a high plus 2.