AM800 Weather for Thursday, March 31

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor - Leamington - Essex County due to strong winds expected today.

Cloudy on Thursday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Southwest wind gusting to 80km/h early this morning with a high 11.

Tonight will be cloudy as well with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers early this evening then a 40 per cent chance of flurries after midnight. Windy into the evening and down to a low zero.

Friday a few flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Northwest wind gusting to 30 km/h with a high plus 5.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 9.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers with another high of 9.