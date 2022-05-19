AM800 Weather for Thursday, May 19

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h with a high 25°C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, windy into the evening with a low 16°C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 60km/h and a high 30°C.

Cloudy on Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 28°C.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 18°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Monday, with a high 18°C.