A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday, with a high 17°C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, becoming cloudy near midnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low 9°C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. Northeast wind gusting to 50km/h in the morning with a high 15°C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high 18°C.

Sunny on Monday, with a high 23°C.