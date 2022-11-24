AM800 Weather for Thursday, November 24

Mainly sunny today, then cloudy this afternoon with a high of 10C.

Tonight, cloudy with periods of rain or drizzle beginning late this evening and a low of 6C.

Tomorrow, a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of rain or drizzle and a low of 9C.

Saturday, sunny with a high of 10C.

Sunday, periods of rain with a high of 6C.

Monday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 4C.

Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 6C.

Wednesday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5C.