A mix of sun and cloud Thursday morning, with a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and a high of 22.

Partly cloudy tonight, 30 percent chance of showers this evening with a low of 9.

Friday, mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness early in the afternoon and a high of 24.

Clear overnight with a low of 14.

Saturday, sunny with a high of 27.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low of 17.