AM800 Weather for Tuesday, April 5

A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor - Leamington - Essex County.

A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with fog patches dissipating this morning and a high 13.

Increasing cloudiness early this evening, then a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing before morning and down to a low 7.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning, with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. High 12.

A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 13.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 10.