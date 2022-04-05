AM800 Weather for Tuesday, April 5
A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor - Leamington - Essex County.
A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with fog patches dissipating this morning and a high 13.
Increasing cloudiness early this evening, then a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing before morning and down to a low 7.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle in the morning, with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. High 12.
A mix of sun and cloud on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 13.
Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 10.