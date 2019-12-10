AM800 Weather for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
The Environment Canada Forecast as of 5am....
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Flurries ending this morning then 40% chance of flurries this afternoon. Temperature falling to -1°C this morning then steady. Wind chill -8°C this afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low -7°C. Wind chill -8°C this evening and -15°C overnight.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High -6°C. Wind chill near -16°C.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High -2°C.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +4°C.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High +4°C.