AM800 Weather for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

The Environment Canada Forecast as of 5am....

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Flurries ending this morning then 40% chance of flurries this afternoon. Temperature falling to -1°C this morning then steady. Wind chill -8°C this afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low -7°C. Wind chill -8°C this evening and -15°C overnight.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny. High -6°C. Wind chill near -16°C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High -2°C.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High +4°C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. High +4°C.