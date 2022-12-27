iHeartRadio
AM800 Weather for Tuesday, December 27


Cloudy today with a southwest wind, gusting 30 km/h this morning. A high of minus 3 C with the wind chill near minus 16 C. 

Tonight, mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Temperatures steady near minus 2 C.

Tomorrow, sunny for the day with a high of plus 4 C, feeling like minus 8 C in the morning. 

Thursday, cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C. 

Friday, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9 C.

Saturday, showers with a high of 7 C.

And Sunday, periods of rain with a high of plus 5 C.

