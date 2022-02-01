Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 1, 2022
The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect
Tonight..periods of rain. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near 3 C.
Wednesday..snow. Snow at times mixed with rain early in the morning. Snowfall amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. Temperature falling to -2 C in the afternoon.
Wednesday night..snow. Local blowing snow. Low -6 C.
Thursday..snow. Local blowing snow. High -6 C.
Thursday night..periods of snow. Local blowing snow. Low -11 C.
Friday..cloudy. High -9 C.
Friday night..Cloudy periods. Low -14 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -7 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -10 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -8 C.
Monday..cloudy. High -5 C.