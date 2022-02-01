Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect

Tonight..periods of rain. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near 3 C.

Wednesday..snow. Snow at times mixed with rain early in the morning. Snowfall amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. Temperature falling to -2 C in the afternoon.

Wednesday night..snow. Local blowing snow. Low -6 C.

Thursday..snow. Local blowing snow. High -6 C.

Thursday night..periods of snow. Local blowing snow. Low -11 C.

Friday..cloudy. High -9 C.

Friday night..Cloudy periods. Low -14 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -7 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -10 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -3 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -8 C.

Monday..cloudy. High -5 C.