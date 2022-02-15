iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

AM800 Weather for Tuesday, February 15

AM800-News-Weather-Clear-Skies-Sunny-Snow-Winter-Windsor-Frozen-Cold-Stock

Sunny on Tuesday, with wind up to 15 km/h and a high minus 4 but a wind chill of minus 15 this morning.

Tonight will be clear. Wind becoming light after midnight and the temperature rising to plus 4 by morning. 

Mainly sunny on Wednesday, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. South wind gusting to 60km/h and the temperature steady near plus 5.

Rain overnight and a low plus 3.

Thursday we'll see periods of rain or snow with a high plus 2.

Sunny again on Friday with a high minus 5.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE