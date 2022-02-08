AM800 Weather for Tuesday, February 8

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning, then clearing. South wind gusting to 30 km/h early this afternoon with the temperature steady near minus 4 but a wind chill near minus 12.

Partly cloudy tonight, with increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind staying steady into the evening with the temperature rising to zero by morning.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries or drizzle late in the morning and in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h. Temperature steady near plus 3.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight and a low minus 3.

Thursday will be cloudy with a high zero.

Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of flurries on Friday, and a high plus 1.