AM800 Weather for Tuesday, January 25

Sunny Tuesday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 7 but a wind chill minus 19 this morning.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind steady into the evening with a low minus 16.

Wednesday will be sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10 but a wind chill of minus 22 in the morning.

Periods of snow on Thursday, with a high minus 5.

Friday will see periods of snow as well, and a high minus 3.