AM800 Weather for Tuesday, July 5

A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex.

A few showers ending Tuesday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. A gusty west wind late this morning and a high 32°C but feeling like 40°C with the humidex.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, the wind will become light late this evening and we'll have a low 19°C.

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with a light northeast wind and a high 26°C.

Thursday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a high 28°C.

Cloudy on Friday, and a high 28°C.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high 26°C.