AM800 Weather for Tuesday, July 5
A heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex.
A few showers ending Tuesday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. A gusty west wind late this morning and a high 32°C but feeling like 40°C with the humidex.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, the wind will become light late this evening and we'll have a low 19°C.
Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with a light northeast wind and a high 26°C.
Thursday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a high 28°C.
Cloudy on Friday, and a high 28°C.
Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high 26°C.