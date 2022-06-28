AM800 Weather for Tuesday, June 28
Sunny on Tuesday, with a south wind gusting to 30 km/h late this afternoon and a high of 26°C.
Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy overnight. The wind will become light this evening with a low 16°C.
Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. A high of 29°C but feeling like 34°C with the humidex.
Thursday will be sunny with a high 33°C.
Showers on Friday with a high 30°C.
Saturday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud and a high 28°C.