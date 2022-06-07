AM800 Weather for Tuesday, June 7

A rainfall warning has ended for Windsor-Essex.

Forecast:

A few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Windy with a high 22 and feeling more like 27 with the humidex 27.

Tonight will be clear, with the wind becoming light this evening and a low 11.

Mainly sunny on Wednesday, with increasing cloudiness late in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. High 22.

Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 26.

Cloudy on Friday, with a high 22.

Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high 23.