AM800 Weather for Tuesday, March 1

A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries this morning then 30 percent chance of rain showers early this afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h this morning with a high of 7.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h and a low minus 5.

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Windy with a high plus 5.

Cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low minus 10.

Thursday a mix of sun and cloud with a high minus 3.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Friday, with a high zero.