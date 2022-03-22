AM800 Weather for Tuesday, March 22

Becoming cloudy Tuesday morning, with east wind gusting to 50km/h and a high 6.

Cloudy tonight as well with periods of rain beginning this evening. Wind gusting to 60km/h overnight and down to a low plus 4.

Wednesday we'll have showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. East wind gusting to 60km/h with a high 9.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday, and a high 9.

Friday cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 7.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers and a high plus 4.