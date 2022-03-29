AM800 Weather for Tuesday, March 29

Sunny on Tuesday. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high plus 5 but a wind chill of minus 13 this morning.

Increasing cloudiness late this evening then a 70 per cent chance of freezing rain, ice pellets or rain overnight. East wind gusting to 30 km/h after midnight and down to a low minus 3.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain early in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h with a high 15.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Thursday. It'll be windy and a high 12.

Friday a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a high 6.

A mix of sun and cloud again on Saturday, with a high 10.