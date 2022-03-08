AM800 Weather for Tuesday, March 8
A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Southwest wind becoming light late this afternoon with a high plus 4.
Tonight will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h and down to a low minus 3.
Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud. West wind gusting to 30 km/h late in the morning. High 7.
Clear overnight with a low minus 5.
Sunny on Thursday with a high 6.
Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high plus 3.
A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a high minus 1.