AM800 Weather for Tuesday, March 8

A mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Southwest wind becoming light late this afternoon with a high plus 4.

Tonight will be partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h and down to a low minus 3.

Wednesday a mix of sun and cloud. West wind gusting to 30 km/h late in the morning. High 7.

Clear overnight with a low minus 5.

Sunny on Thursday with a high 6.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high plus 3.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a high minus 1.