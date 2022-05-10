AM800 Weather for Tuesday, May 10
Sunny on Tuesday, with south wind gusting to 40km/h this morning and a high 27°C.
Tonight will be clear, becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind staying steady into the evening and down to a low 16°C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, clearing early in the afternoon. Southeast wind gusting to 20 km/h late in the afternoon with a high 27°C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high 30°C.
A mix of sun and cloud on Friday and a high 30°C.
Saturday another mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27°C.