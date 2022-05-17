AM800 Weather for Tuesday, May 17

Sunny on Tuesday, with northwest wind gusting to 40km/h early this morning and a high 19°C.

Tonight will be clear with the wind becoming light early this evening and going down to a low 9°C.

Increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday morning. A few showers beginning near noon, windy and a high 17°C.

Thursday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a high 26°C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Friday and a high 29°C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 18°C.