AM800 Weather for Tuesday, May 3

A special weather statement is in effect for Windsor, Leamington and Essex County due to the rain expected today into the evening.

Cloudy with rain at times heavy beginning Tuesday morning. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Northeast wind gusting to 50km/h near noon and a high 12°C.

A few showers ending near midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. North wind staying steady into the evening with a low 9°C.

Wednesday will be cloudy, with wind to the northeast gusting to 50km/h and a high 15°C.

Sunny on Thursday with a high 19°C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high 16°C.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers, windy and a high 16°C.