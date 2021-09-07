AM800 Weather for Tuesday September 7

Sunny Tuesday morning with a high of 36 with the humidex.

Tonight partly cloudy, showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms beginning this evening and ending after midnight then 30 percent chance of showers overnight with a low of 18.

Wednesday, a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with the risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 27 with the humidex.

Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers overnight with a low of 14.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers and a high of 23.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low of 14.