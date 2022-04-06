AM800 Weather for Wednesday, April 6

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this morning, with periods of rain beginning this afternoon. South wind gusting to 50km/h this morning becoming light late this afternoon with a high 14.

Periods of rain ending this evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle and a low plus 4.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h in the morning. High 11.

Cloudy periods overnight with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low plus 2.

Friday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 8.

Cloudy again on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 7.