AM800 Weather for Wednesday, February 16

A special weather statement is in effect for our area, with a messy mix of wintry weather beginning this evening.

Mainly sunny on Wednesday, with increasing cloudiness near noon. South wind gusting to 60km/h early this morning and a high of 8.

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of rain beginning this evening. Wind staying strong into the evening and the temperature steady near 6.

Thursday we'll see rain changing to freezing rain or ice pellets in the morning then to periods of ice pellets in the afternoon. Ice pellet amount 2 to 4 cm. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h with the temperature falling to minus 2 in the afternoon.

Snow overnight and a low minus 11.

Friday will be sunny with a high minus 7.

Periods of snow on Saturday. Windy and a high minus 4.