Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

A Snowfall Warning is in effect

Tonight..snow and local blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near -3 C. Wind chill near -9 C.

Thursday..periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -5 C. Wind chill -9 C and -14 C in the afternoon.

Thursday night..periods of light snow ending in the evening then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8 C. Wind chill near -16 C.

Friday..cloudy. High -8 C.

Friday night..cloudy. Low -12 C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8 C.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -10 C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -4 C.

Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -8 C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -6 C.

Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -9 C.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5 C.