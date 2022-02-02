Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
A Snowfall Warning is in effect
Tonight..snow and local blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Temperature steady near -3 C. Wind chill near -9 C.
Thursday..periods of snow and local blowing snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near -5 C. Wind chill -9 C and -14 C in the afternoon.
Thursday night..periods of light snow ending in the evening then mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -8 C. Wind chill near -16 C.
Friday..cloudy. High -8 C.
Friday night..cloudy. Low -12 C.
Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -8 C.
Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -10 C.
Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -4 C.
Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low -8 C.
Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -6 C.
Monday night..cloudy periods. Low -9 C.
Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. High -5 C.