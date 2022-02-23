iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

AM800 Weather for Wednesday, February 23

AM800-News-Weather-Ambassador-Bridge-Sun-Cloud-Ice-Icy-Cold-Detroit-River-Fall-Winter-Autumn-2018-3

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries on Wednesday. West wind gusting to 40km/h becoming light late this afternoon and the temperature steady near minus 4.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h with a low minus 9 and a wind chill of minus 15 overnight.

Mainly cloudy again on Thursday, northwest wind gusting to 40km/h. High minus 4. 

Snow overnight with a low minus 7.

Friday we'll have flurries and a high minus 5.

Sunny on Saturday with a high minus 2.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE