AM800 Weather for Wednesday, February 9

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries this morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h and a high plus 4.

Tonight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Wind becoming light before morning and going down to a low minus 2.

Cloudy on Thursday as well, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Windy in the morning with a high plus 2 but a wind chill of minus 7 in the morning.

Friday we can expect some snow or rain and a high plus 2.

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with a high minus 6.

Sunday will be a mix of sun and cloud as well with a high minus 7.