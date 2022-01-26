AM800 Weather for Wednesday, January 26

Sunny on Wednesday. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10 but a wind chill near minus 19.

A few clouds tonight, southwest wind gusting to 30 km/h before morning with a low minus 15.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries late in the morning, with periods of light snow beginning late in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/h. High minus 5 but a wind chill of minus 23 in the morning.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a high minus 8.

Saturday will be sunny with a high minus 9.