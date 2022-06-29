AM800 Weather for Wednesday, June 29

Mainly cloudy on Wednesday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and risk of a thunderstorm. High of 27°C but feeling like 32°C with the humidex.

Tonight will be clear with a low 16°C.

Sunny on Thursday, with southwest wind gusting to 40km/h late in the morning with a high 32°C.

Friday we'll have a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 31°C.

Sunny on Saturday, with a high of 29°C.

And a mix of sun and cloud on Sunday, with a high 27°C.