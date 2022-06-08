AM800 Weather for Wednesday, June 8

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon and a high 22.

A few showers ending overnight then cloudy with a low 11.

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. Northwest wind gusting to 20 km/h with a high 24.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Friday and a high 26.

Saturday another mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 23.

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday as well, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high 23.