AM800 Weather for Wednesday, March 2

Sunny to start on Wednesday, with increasing cloudiness this afternoon followed by periods of rain. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high plus 4.

Periods of rain mixed with snow ending near midnight tonight, then partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. West wind gusting to 40km/h this evening with a low minus 8.

Thursday will be sunny. Windy and a high minus 1, but a wind chill of minus 15 in the morning.

Clear overnight and a low minus 10.

Sunny again on Friday, with a high plus 2.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 6.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Sunday, with a high 16.