AM800 Weather for Wednesday, March 23

Showers on Wednesday, with the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. East wind gusting to 60km/h with a high 10.

Showers ending near midnight tonight then cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Amount 5 to 10 mm. Windy into the evening and down to a low plus 5.

Thursday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 50km/h and a high 9.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday, with a 60 percent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of flurries and a high plus 2.