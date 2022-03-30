AM800 Weather for Wednesday, March 30

A special weather statement remains in effect for Windsor - Leamington - Essex County.

Periods of freezing rain or ice pellets mixed with snow changing to rain on Wednesday morning, ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Southeast wind gusting to 50km/h with a high 15.

Partly cloudy tonight, becoming cloudy near midnight with a few showers. Windy with the risk of a thunderstorm before morning and down to a low 12.

Thursday we'll have a few showers ending late in the morning then clearing. Southwest wind gusting to 80km/h with the temperature falling to 6 in the afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud on Friday with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Saturday another mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 9.

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Sunday, with a high 9.