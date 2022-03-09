AM800 Weather for Wednesday, March 9

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday. Clearing early this afternoon, with west wind gusting to 30 km/h and a high of 8.

A few clouds tonight with the wind becoming light late this evening. Low minus 6.

Thursday another a mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h and a high 6 but a wind chill of minus 8 in the morning.

Cloudy overnight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low minus 4.

Snow on Friday with a high plus 1.

Snow overnight as well and going down to a low minus 8.

Saturday we'll have flurries, local blowing snow and it'll be windy. High minus 3.

Periods of snow or rain on Sunday, with a high plus 4.