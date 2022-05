Mainly cloudy Wednesday morning, before clearing late this morning with a high 29°C.

Tonight will be clear and going down to a low 14°C.

Sunny on Thursday with a high 28°C.

Friday will be sunny as well with a high 29°C.

Sunny on Saturday, with a high 28°C.

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers on Sunday and a high 24°C.