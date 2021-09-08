AM800 Weather for Wednesday September 8

Sunny Wednesday morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon, high of 28 with the humidex.

Tonight partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening and the risk of a thunderstorm, low of 11.

Thursday, mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon with a high of 22.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low of 13.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24.

Cloudy periods overnight and a low of 15.