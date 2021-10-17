AM800 weather forecast for October 17, 2021

Mainly sunny Sunday with a high of 16C, a few clouds overnight with a low of 6C.

Sunny Monday with a high of 17C and a low of 9C.

Tuesday, sunny with a high of 20C, clear overnight with a low of 10C.

A mix of sun and cloud Wednesday with a high of 17C, cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers overnight with a low of 11C.

Thursday, cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and a high 16C. Overnight, cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and a low of 9C.

A mix of sun and cloud Friday with 30 percent chance of showers, high of 14C.

Overnight cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers and a low of 8C.

