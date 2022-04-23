Amazon confirms delivery station coming to Windsor

The former home of a Chrysler truck-making facility in Windsor, Ont., will soon breathe new life when Amazon Canada brings one of its delivery stations to the city.

Company officials confirmed to CTV News that a 27-acre parcel of vacant land owned by Rosati Construction near Central Avenue and Plymouth Drive was purchased on Apr. 1

Chrysler's Pillette Road Truck Assembly Plant used to operate from that location, building the Dodge Ram Van and Dodge Ram Wagon, between 1974 and 2003. The building was demolished the following year.

Dave Bauer, head of communications for Amazon Canada, said the "DLC8" delivery station will be located on a newly-built stretch of road called Dodge Drive — and is expected to begin operations in 2024.

"Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon's order fulfillment process," said Bauer in a statement to CTV News.

"Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centre, and then located into vehicles for delivery to customers.

Amazon officials would not disclose exactly how many jobs would be created by the opening of its Windsor delivery centre — but did say it ranges in the "hundreds."

"We'll have a more accurate number closer to launch date," said Bauer.

For Rakesh Naidu, president and CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce, Amazon's presence in Windsor is "great news" that signals a push toward economic diversification for the city.

"When a global company like Amazon decides to locate to a place, they do their homework. They know what they are going into and what they can expect from the market," said Naidu.

"No matter how good we are in a sector, we need to find ways to have a well-rounded economy. Being a border region, logistics and warehousing is something that comes as a second nature to us."

Much like the relationship between the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant and its suppliers, Naidu predicts the delivery station will cause a ripple effect that provides opportunities for other businesses to thrive.

But that effect will also apply to graduates who may be able to look at Windsor as a city to settle down, rather than assuming they need to look elsewhere to make a living.

"St. Clair College has a logistics and supply chain management program. I think graduates from this program can be really well-suited for this kind of operation," said Naidu.

"Windsor can be a great place where students can graduate, settle down here and have great careers."